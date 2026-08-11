Megan Thee Stallion Returns As Tina Snow To Tease Upcoming Album

By Tony M. Centeno

August 11, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is making a musical comeback with her beloved alter ego.

On Monday, August 10, the Houston rapper returned to social media with a huge announcement about "Act III." Meg shared photos of her backside and her iconic blonde bob. She revealed her return with a white tattoo across her shoulders that says "I'm back." She didn't share anything else about her next project, but her followers quickly devoured the news. Fans were clearly hype about her plans, but they had been anticipating the announcement. Numerous fan accounts online noticed that Meg was up to something when she updated her social media handles last week

It's been two years since Megan Thee Stallion released her MEGAN: ACT II album. The project served as the deluxe version of her self-titled LP, featuring tracks like "HISS," "BOA" and more. Since the album dropped, Meg has shared a few singles like "Whenever" and "Lover Girl." She's also knocked out some all-star collaborations with Juvenile ("B.B.B."), BossMan Dlow ("Motion Party Remix") and David Guetta. She joined forces with the EDM DJ for their song for the FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack.

Outside of music, Meg has been focused on her various business ventures, such as her debut fragrance, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, and her Chicas Divertidas Tequila. She was also busy stunning audiences in New York City during her first-ever role in the Broadway play "Moulin Rouge."

There's no word on when Megan Thee Stallion will drop her next album, but she's bound to serve up some new music soon.

Megan Thee Stallion
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