Megan Thee Stallion Returns As Tina Snow To Tease Upcoming Album

It's been two years since Megan Thee Stallion released her MEGAN: ACT II album. The project served as the deluxe version of her self-titled LP, featuring tracks like "HISS," "BOA" and more. Since the album dropped, Meg has shared a few singles like "Whenever" and "Lover Girl." She's also knocked out some all-star collaborations with Juvenile ("B.B.B."), BossMan Dlow ("Motion Party Remix") and David Guetta. She joined forces with the EDM DJ for their song for the FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack.



Outside of music, Meg has been focused on her various business ventures, such as her debut fragrance, Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, and her Chicas Divertidas Tequila. She was also busy stunning audiences in New York City during her first-ever role in the Broadway play "Moulin Rouge."



There's no word on when Megan Thee Stallion will drop her next album, but she's bound to serve up some new music soon.