Miranda Lambert is set to host a one-night-only album release party in her home state of Texas to celebrate her upcoming album, Crisco. The event will take place at the iconic Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on Tuesday, October 6. Tickets for the highly anticipated show will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. CT, through MirandaLambert.com.

Lambert chose Billy Bob’s Texas, a venue renowned for its rich history in country music, as the perfect location to launch her new album. Lambert said, "When I was in the studio recording Crisco, I kept picturing the rhinestone saddle at Billy Bob’s. It’s the perfect visual for a country disco album: honky tonk with some extra rhinestones and shine."

Crisco, set to release on October 2 via MCA, explores the intersection of traditional country dance halls and the vibrant energy of disco. The album features tracks like "Sunset Marquis," "Till The Going’s Gone," and a Grammy-nominated collaboration with Chris Stapleton titled "A Song To Sing." Lambert's new music, including the title track, promises to bring a fresh and colorful sound to her fans.

The celebration at Billy Bob’s Texas will not only mark the launch of Crisco but also highlight Lambert’s deep connection to the venue. "I’ve played some of my all-time favorite shows at Billy Bob’s and it felt like the best place to bring everyone together to have fun and live out the feeling of this album," Lambert shared with Pollstar.

Fans eager to experience Lambert's new era of music are encouraged to secure their tickets quickly, as this exclusive event is expected to sell out fast.