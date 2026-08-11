Obama To Host Literary Podcast 'A Great Book'

Former President Barack Obama is set to host a new literature-focused podcast titled "A Great Book," as announced by Audible and Higher Ground Productions on Monday (August 10). The podcast will debut on September 24 exclusively on Audible. Over the course of six episodes, Obama will explore books that have significantly influenced his worldview and society at large.

The series will feature discussions with six guests about books such as "The Fire Next Time" by James Baldwin, "Song of Solomon" by Toni Morrison, "All the Pretty Horses" by Cormac McCarthy, "Gilead" by Marilynne Robinson, "All the King's Men" by Robert Penn Warren, and "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" by John le Carré. According to Obama, these books have "stayed with me throughout my life, and each one has something to teach us about the human experience."

Obama shared on X that the podcast aims to remind people of the joy and power of reading, especially in a time when fewer people can sit down with a book. The conversations will delve into themes of identity, power, memory, and culture.

Rachel Ghiazza, Audible's chief content officer, praised Obama's ability to connect books to the questions of who we are and how we see the world. Dan Fierman, head of audio at Higher Ground, noted that the series captures Obama's genuine passion for literature in a personal and accessible way.

This podcast is part of a multi-year deal between Audible and Higher Ground, which was established in 2022. Previous collaborations include "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" and "Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise." The podcast is expected to inspire listeners to discover or rediscover books that change the way they see themselves and the world.