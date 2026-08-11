Packers QB Jordan Love To Start Preseason Opener

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday (August 13). Head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Love, along with other starters, will play a few snaps to prepare mentally for the upcoming season. This is consistent with LaFleur's approach in previous preseason openers.

LaFleur, who has been the Packers' head coach since 2019, emphasized the importance of playing time for healthy starters. According to The Big Lead, LaFleur stated, "Anybody that's healthy better be ready to play," highlighting the urgency to start the season strong after the team's 9-7-1 record last year.

Jordan Love, entering his fourth year as the Packers' starting quarterback, is coming off a season with over 3,000 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. Love expressed optimism about the team's chemistry, saying, "It's not our first rodeo together," as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The Packers aim to improve their playoff performance and end a four-year NFC North title drought. Facing the Steelers' defense offers an opportunity to test offensive strategies and refine execution before the regular season begins against the Minnesota Vikings on September 13.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have not confirmed how much their starters will play in the game. According to Steelers Depot, the game will provide valuable experience for both teams' players, especially the younger ones, as they face real NFL action.