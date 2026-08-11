Paris Hilton Shares Look At Her 'Cutesie Crew' On 'Dreamy' Family Vacation

By Sarah Tate

August 11, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton is soaking up the summer sun with the most important people in her life.

The "Stars Are Blind" musician, 45, gave followers a glimpse into her sunny summer getaway with her family by sharing several photos to her Instagram on Monday (August 10), capturing a "dreamy" vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with her children, per People. She shares 3-year-old son Phoenix and 2-year-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum.

"Another dreamy summer aboard @SunreefYachts with my #CutesieCrew," she caption the post.

Hilton shared a combination of photos and videos of the trio enjoying some time together aboard a yacht, splashing in the water, walking around the deck and enjoying the ride as they sped across the water on the boat's tender.

The I Am Paris podcast host previously reflected on how motherhood has changed her, sharing in a Mother's Day post in 2025 that becoming a mom has made her "stronger, softer, and even more grateful."

"Being a mom to my two beautiful babies is truly the most rewarding and meaningful experience of my life," she wrote. "Every moment with my #CutesieCrew —whether we’re snuggling, playing, or just laughing together—fills my heart with so much love. They've shown me a whole new kind of happiness and have taught me more about myself than I ever could have imagined."

Paris Hilton
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