Paris Hilton Shares Look At Her 'Cutesie Crew' On 'Dreamy' Family Vacation
By Sarah Tate
August 11, 2026
Paris Hilton is soaking up the summer sun with the most important people in her life.
The "Stars Are Blind" musician, 45, gave followers a glimpse into her sunny summer getaway with her family by sharing several photos to her Instagram on Monday (August 10), capturing a "dreamy" vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with her children, per People. She shares 3-year-old son Phoenix and 2-year-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum.
"Another dreamy summer aboard @SunreefYachts with my #CutesieCrew," she caption the post.
Hilton shared a combination of photos and videos of the trio enjoying some time together aboard a yacht, splashing in the water, walking around the deck and enjoying the ride as they sped across the water on the boat's tender.
The I Am Paris podcast host previously reflected on how motherhood has changed her, sharing in a Mother's Day post in 2025 that becoming a mom has made her "stronger, softer, and even more grateful."
"Being a mom to my two beautiful babies is truly the most rewarding and meaningful experience of my life," she wrote. "Every moment with my #CutesieCrew —whether we’re snuggling, playing, or just laughing together—fills my heart with so much love. They've shown me a whole new kind of happiness and have taught me more about myself than I ever could have imagined."