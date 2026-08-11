Paris Hilton Shares Look At Her 'Cutesie Crew' On 'Dreamy' Family Vacation

Paris Hilton is soaking up the summer sun with the most important people in her life.

The "Stars Are Blind" musician, 45, gave followers a glimpse into her sunny summer getaway with her family by sharing several photos to her Instagram on Monday (August 10), capturing a "dreamy" vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with her children, per People. She shares 3-year-old son Phoenix and 2-year-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum.

"Another dreamy summer aboard @SunreefYachts with my #CutesieCrew," she caption the post.

Hilton shared a combination of photos and videos of the trio enjoying some time together aboard a yacht, splashing in the water, walking around the deck and enjoying the ride as they sped across the water on the boat's tender.