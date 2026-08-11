Patriots To Sit Maye For Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots will begin their preseason schedule on Thursday night (August 13) against the Indianapolis Colts, but without their starting quarterback, Drake Maye. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Maye is unlikely to play in the game, as he received full-speed but controlled reps during a joint practice with the Colts earlier this week.

During the joint practice, Maye focused on building chemistry with new additions like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. The practice offered a chance for starters on both teams to engage in high-intensity drills, which are expected to provide more insight than the preseason game itself. According to Roundtable.io, the Patriots’ offensive line, strengthened by new acquisitions, faced off against a formidable Colts defensive front.

In Maye's absence, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito is set to take the field, providing him an opportunity to showcase his skills. DeVito has been a standout in training camp, impressing with his performance in recent scrimmages. Yahoo Sports reports that DeVito's strong showing in camp has positioned him as a reliable backup for the Patriots.

The joint practice also highlighted key matchups, such as the battle between Patriots receiver Brown and Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gardner, a top-tier cornerback, was acquired by the Colts in a trade last year. This matchup, along with others, is expected to set the tone for the upcoming preseason game.

As the Patriots prepare for their preseason opener, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how the team's younger players and new additions perform against a competitive Colts squad. Sports Illustrated notes that these preseason games are crucial for players on the roster bubble to prove their worth and secure a spot on the team.