Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How And When To Watch.

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year, is peaking overnight from Wednesday (August 12) to Thursday, offering skywatchers across the United States a rare chance to see shooting stars under exceptionally dark skies. This year’s shower coincides with a new moon, meaning the sky will be free of bright moonlight that often drowns out fainter meteors, making for ideal viewing conditions.

The Perseids can produce up to 100 visible meteors per hour under perfect conditions—clear, dark skies away from city lights. Stargazers are encouraged to begin watching after 11 p.m. local time, with activity building as the night progresses and peaking in the hours before dawn. Allowing eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the dark will maximize the number of meteors spotted.

This year’s peak aligns with a new moon on Wednesday (August 12), ensuring the darkest backdrop for the shower’s bright fireballs and long, glowing trails. The Perseids are well-known for their vivid, colorful meteors and frequent fireballs—oversized meteors that can be brighter than Jupiter and even approach the brightness of Venus. The best viewing occurs in the Northern Hemisphere, where the constellation Perseus, the radiant point for the shower, appears high in the pre-dawn sky.

The Perseid meteor shower runs annually from mid-July to early September as Earth passes through debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. The peak nights—Tuesday through Friday—are the best times to watch, with the most activity expected before dawn on Thursday. For best results, find a location far from artificial lights, such as a dark-sky park or rural area.

No special equipment is needed; just a wide, unobstructed view of the sky and patience. Experts recommend bringing reclining chairs or blankets for comfort, and using red-light flashlights to protect night vision. Weather is a key factor, so check forecasts for clear skies to avoid clouds or wildfire smoke that could block the view.

This year’s Perseid meteor shower is especially notable for coinciding with a total solar eclipse, though the full eclipse will not be visible in North America. However, some regions in the Northeast and northern Canada may witness a partial eclipse, adding to this week’s skywatching excitement.