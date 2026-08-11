President Trump To Visit Long Island This Week

President Donald Trump is set to visit Long Island, New York, this Friday (August 14) to tour law enforcement facilities in Nassau County. The visit, confirmed by a White House spokesperson, will highlight the FBI's 2025 Crime Report, which shows a significant decrease in violent crime, including an 18.1% drop in murder and manslaughter.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is also running for governor of New York, expressed gratitude for the president's visit. Blakeman stated that Trump will pay tribute to first responders for their efforts in protecting the county, state, and country. The event will take place at the Nassau County Police Academy, with Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel expected to join the tour.

The visit is seen as a boost for Blakeman's gubernatorial campaign, as he has been a staunch supporter of Trump. However, the event is not officially a campaign rally. Blakeman, who trails Governor Kathy Hochul in statewide polls, hopes to gain support from Long Island voters.

The White House is also focused on supporting Republican candidates in downballot races on Long Island, particularly in Congressional District 4, where Republican Jeanine Driscoll is challenging Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit comes amid ongoing political debates, including discussions about Temporary Protected Status for Haitians living in the U.S. and recent executive orders on vaccine spacing.

The visit follows Trump's recent appearances in the tri-state area, including the FIFA World Cup Final and a golf event at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.