RAYE Sparks Romance Rumors With Oscar-Winning Actor

RAYE and Michael B. Jordan are sparking romance rumors after an adventurous outing.

Conflicting reports of a reported new romance blossoming between the "Where is My Husband!" singer, 28, and the Sinners actor, 39, have surfaced after they were enjoying rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain near Los Angeles on spotted Friday (August 7), per People.

According to photos and videos shared online, the British musician was seen chatting with the Oscar winner while seated beside one another on multiple roller coasters and rides.

One source claimed that "things are new between them" but they "really like each other." They added that RAYE has told her friends how Jordan is "her type" and "is warm and kind." However, another insider said the pair are "just friends" and were spending the day at the theme park with a group of people.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (August 11) that the relationship between the stars is more professional in nature rather than romantic. Sources told the outlet that RAYE is working on the soundtrack for a project that Jordan is involved in and they were spending time together outside of the studio.

RAYE has never confirmed a public relationship but Jordan was most recently linked to Lori Harvey. The former couple started dating in 2020 but split in 2022.