Rays Seek Eighth Straight Win, Astros Look To Build AL West Lead

The Tampa Bay Rays aim to extend their winning streak to eight games as they face the Oakland Athletics tonight. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros will attempt to widen their lead in the American League (AL) West against the San Francisco Giants. In Los Angeles, Blake Snell is set to make his return from elbow surgery, starting on the mound for the Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals.

The Rays have been on a hot streak, and their performance against the Athletics will be closely watched as they push for another victory. Over in the AL West, the Astros hold a narrow half-game lead and will be looking to strengthen their position with a win in San Francisco.

In Los Angeles, Blake Snell will make his second start of the season for the Dodgers after recovering from elbow surgery. His return is highly anticipated, as Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner known for his impressive pitching skills. Snell's first start of the season was against Detroit on March 27, where he allowed two runs in five innings, helping the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory. He then went on the injured list and has been working his way back to form.

Tonight, Snell will face the Royals' Michael Wacha, who has a 5-8 record and a 3.44 ERA this season. The Dodgers are hoping Snell's return will bolster their pitching lineup as they continue their regular-season campaign.