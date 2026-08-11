Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son Arrested On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Tyler Boebert, the eldest son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested Sunday in New Castle, Colorado, on multiple felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child. According to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the arrest followed an investigation involving local authorities and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Court records allege that Tyler Boebert, 21, recorded and shared a video in early 2024 showing himself having sex with a 17-year-old girl when he was 18. Investigators say the video was posted on an anonymous Instagram account that also featured other explicit material involving minors. The arrest affidavit, nearly 50 pages long, details how the police traced the creation and sharing of these videos, and allege that Tyler Boebert created the account and distributed the content. At least six other individuals are facing charges connected to the case.

The charges against Tyler Boebert include three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child exploitation with intent to distribute sexually exploitative material. All counts are felonies, and the most serious charge could carry a sentence of four to 12 years in prison, fines up to $750,000, and mandatory sex offender registration.

The investigation began in March 2024 after Silt police received a tip about the Instagram account. The girl depicted in the video was interviewed by authorities in February 2024, shortly after the recording was made. A warrant for Tyler Boebert’s arrest was issued Thursday, and he was taken into custody Sunday before being released on a $10,000 bond.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said in a statement, "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time." She has represented Colorado’s 4th Congressional District since 2021 and is running for reelection in the upcoming midterms.

Tyler Boebert is scheduled to appear in Garfield County District Court on August 19. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the investigation is ongoing.