Rod Stewart Abruptly Postpones Concert Due To 'Minor' Procedure

By Will Mendelson

August 11, 2026

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Rod Stewart has postponed another concert as he recovers from a “minor medical procedure.”

The “Forever Young” singer, 81, was scheduled to perform at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on Sunday (Aug. 9), but the show was postponed at the last minute after Stewart required a medical procedure that needed “prompt attention.”

“Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been POSTPONED,” the venue said in a statement. “Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati,” the venue said.

The music legend's health also forced him to cancel his scheduled performance at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

Back in June, the "Maggie May" hitmaker had to stop a recent concert mid-performance to use an oxygen tank after nearly fainting onstage. Later, the singer returned to the stage, finishing the show while sitting in a chair.

In May, Stewart opened up about retiring from performing, seemingly confirming that his upcoming 2027 shows will be the last.

Rod Stewart
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