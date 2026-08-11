Rod Stewart Undergoes Heart Procedure, Pauses Tour

Rod Stewart, the legendary British singer, has canceled his upcoming tour dates after undergoing a successful heart procedure. Stewart confirmed he had a routine coronary stent procedure and is "very much on the mend." The 81-year-old singer will take a four-week break from his "One Last Time" farewell tour but plans to return to performing soon.

Stewart was scheduled to perform through September 3, including six residency dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. His residency, known as "The Encore Shows," was a continuation of his long-running Las Vegas performances that began in 2011.

The singer's decision to pause his tour follows his recent announcement of additional performances in Las Vegas, set for August 18–29. Stewart, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has sold over 250 million records worldwide and continues to captivate audiences with his signature voice and dynamic stage presence.

Despite the temporary setback, Stewart remains committed to his fans. He expressed gratitude for their support and looks forward to resuming his tour. His "One Last Time" tour began in 2024 and has been a box office success, grossing among the top global concert tours.

Stewart's health update comes after he postponed a residency show in Las Vegas earlier this year due to an unspecified illness. He is expected to resume his Las Vegas residency on September 24.