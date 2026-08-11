Rookies Fano, Boston Earn Browns' First-Team Reps

Two rookies are making waves in the Cleveland Browns' training camp, earning first-team positions on the offense. Head coach Todd Monken has promoted Spencer Fano to the starting left tackle role and Denzel Boston as a starting wide receiver. The changes come as the team prepares for their preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday (August 15).

Fano, who was the No. 9 overall pick, impressed coaches by showing competitive fire during a training camp scuffle with veteran edge rusher Jared Verse. According to Cleveland.com, Fano's willingness to stand up against a two-time Pro Bowler solidified his position as the team's new left tackle. Monken expressed satisfaction, stating, "You want to see a player, especially on the O-line, not back down."

Meanwhile, Boston has been a standout at training camp, consistently making big plays and showcasing reliable hands. His performance earned him the starting X receiver spot, previously held by Jerry Jeudy. Monken noted Boston's ability to make contested catches and his potential to draw the opponent's best cornerback, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Both rookies will have the opportunity to prove themselves further in the upcoming preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Monken plans to give his starters some playing time during the match, providing Fano and Boston a chance to solidify their roles on the team.