Sergey Brin Spends $100 Million To Fight Billionaire Tax

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, has spent over $100 million to oppose California's Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% tax on billionaires. The tax, aimed at funding healthcare programs, will be on the ballot in November. Brin's recent $20 million donation to the group Build A Better California brings his total contributions to $102 million. This organization is also backing pro-business policies and measures to address housing affordability.

Proposition 40, if passed, would tax the net worth of around 200 billionaires in California, generating an estimated $100 billion to support healthcare programs, including Medi-Cal. Supporters argue that the tax is necessary to address a healthcare funding shortfall exacerbated by previous federal budget cuts. However, opponents, including Brin, argue that it could deter innovation and lead to billionaires leaving the state.

In response to Proposition 40, Brin and other tech billionaires have funded two competing ballot measures designed to counteract the proposed tax. Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed concerns about the economic impact of billionaires potentially leaving California and has called for a national approach to taxing billionaires. TechCrunch reports that Brin, now listing Nevada as his residence, is among several tech leaders relocating to avoid the tax.

As Californians prepare to vote on Proposition 40 in November, the debate continues over the balance between taxing the ultra-wealthy and maintaining a favorable business climate.