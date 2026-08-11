Severe Weather Targeting Millions Across Midwest, Northeast

Millions across the Midwest and Ohio Valley are bracing for severe weather today (Tuesday, August 11), as a Level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk covers parts of the region, including major cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, and Columbus, Ohio. The main threats are significant rain and damaging wind gusts, following Monday's storms that brought 65 mph winds to Maryland and Virginia, resulting in power outages for over 180,000 customers.

According to Fox Weather, the stormy pattern is expected to persist throughout the week, with thunderstorms tapping into high humidity to produce heavy rain and a flash flood threat. On Tuesday, the focus shifts slightly south into the Ohio Valley and Central Appalachians, where a Level 3 severe storm risk threatens portions of the region.

A Flash Flood Emergency in Perry County, Ohio, expired early this morning, but dangerous flooding remains, with local reports of active water rescues. Over 6.5 inches of rain were reported within a few hours, exacerbating the situation.

As reported by NBC News, the severe weather threat extends to the Northeast, with potential wind gusts up to 75 mph, destructive hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. Nearly 3 million people are under flood watches across parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri through Friday.

The severe weather coincides with a surge of extreme heat affecting many of the same regions. Roughly 80 million people from California to the Northeast are at risk for dangerously high temperatures, with heat index values reaching 95-110 F.

As the week progresses, the severe storm threat is expected to move east into the Mid-Atlantic, maintaining a Level 1 out of 5 severe storm threat for Wednesday. Flood Watches remain in place through Friday morning across portions of Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.