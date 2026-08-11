Taylor Swift is heading into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame — and she's rewriting the record book on her way in.

The 14-time Grammy winner was named to the Hall's Class of 2026 and at 36 years old she becomes the youngest songwriter ever inducted in the organization's history. Swift enters in the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category, cementing a hometown honor in the city where her career began.

"To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I'm very grateful," Swift said in a statement, adding that Nashville validated her "hard work, determination and imagination."

With the induction, Swift joins the ranks of the songwriters who built modern country and American music, a roster that includes Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson. She'll be enshrined alongside a four-artist class led by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett.

The 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame class

The Hall announced five inductees for its Class of 2026 across its four categories:

Taylor Swift — Contemporary Songwriter/Artist

— Contemporary Songwriter/Artist Lyle Lovett — Veteran Songwriter/Artist

— Veteran Songwriter/Artist Shawn Camp — Contemporary Songwriter

— Contemporary Songwriter Lee Thomas Miller — Contemporary Songwriter

— Contemporary Songwriter Bruce Channel — Veteran Songwriter

The names were revealed by Mark Ford, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation.

"This is always one of the most anticipated days on our calendar — the annual reveal of our incoming class," Ford said. "We're excited to once again add new names to a legendary list." Swift, Lovett, and Chris Stapleton were among the nominees announced earlier this summer, along with Miranda Lambert and Phil Vassar.

A record-setting year for Swift's songwriting

The Nashville honor caps a landmark stretch of recognition for Swift's writing. Earlier in 2026, she became the youngest female inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York — and now she claims the "youngest ever" distinction in Nashville, the city that launched her as a teenage songwriter chasing a publishing deal on Music Row.

From the confessional country of her 2006 debut to the genre-spanning albums that followed, Swift has built one of the most decorated catalogs in pop and country history, writing or co-writing the bulk of her discography across more than a decade of chart-topping releases.

When is the induction ceremony?

Swift and her fellow inductees will be formally enshrined at the 56th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala later this year. A specific date and venue are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.