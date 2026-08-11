Trump Travels To Ohio For Patriot Games Finale

President Donald Trump will be in Geneva, Ohio, on Tuesday (August 11) to attend the finale of the 2026 Patriot Games, a sporting event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The games, organized by the White House and hosted at SPIRE Academy, feature athletes aged 14 to 17 from each of the 50 states competing for a total of $250,000 in college scholarships.

The Patriot Games aim to highlight the next generation of American talent by testing participants in various sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and track. Competitors will also face challenges inspired by the Presidential Fitness Test and a military-style boot camp circuit. The event will culminate in an obstacle course designed to test strategy and skill.

According to a report by Fox 8 Cleveland, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed President Trump's attendance via X, stating, "President Trump looks forward to attending the Patriot Games in Ohio on Tuesday as we continue to celebrate 250 years of American greatness!"

The games, which began on August 9, will conclude with the crowning of one male and one female champion, each receiving a $125,000 scholarship. Cleveland 19 reported that the competition embodies values such as hard work, resilience, and teamwork, as stated by Jonathan Ehrenfeld, SPIRE Managing Member & CEO.

The event, closed to the public, will be streamed on the ESPN App, with the finale airing at 9 p.m. As Axios highlighted, the Patriot Games place Northeast Ohio's premier athletic facility on a national stage, further cementing SPIRE's status as a top youth athletic training venue.