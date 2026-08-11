Trump Voices Support For FIFA President Infantino

By iHeartRadio

August 11, 2026

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

In a recent post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump expressed his support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, amidst growing scrutiny from FIFA member nations. Infantino has faced backlash after attempting to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, including a group led by Joshua Kushner, brother of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump warned that replacing Infantino would be a "terrible mistake," citing Infantino's leadership during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as exemplary. Trump stated, "If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!" The World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, was praised by Infantino for its success, with over 7 million attendees and billions watching globally.

Despite Trump's endorsement, Infantino's proposal to sell World Cup stakes has led to significant criticism. European, North American, and Asian soccer governing bodies accused Infantino of breaking trust through deception. They have urged FIFA to conduct an independent review of Infantino's plan, which included creating a company to manage FIFA's commercial aspects.

UEFA, Concacaf, and the AFC have expressed their disappointment and are considering organizing competitions independently. Infantino has apologized for his proposal but remains under pressure as his future with FIFA hangs in the balance.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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