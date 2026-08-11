WATCH: DJ Envy Says Chris Brown Is 'Michael Jackson On Crack'

"To me, he's Michael Jackson on crack," Envy said. "The reason I say that is he can do what Michael Jackson can do, the moves and all that stuff, but he does it on a different level. He has the acro. He can flip. He can fly in the air. He does the crump. He does the hip-hop. He does the contemporary. He breaks every dance style into his movements and, to me, better than Michael Jackson."



Jess warned Envy that the fans would be on him for his commentary, but the seasoned DJ said he doesn't care. The debate over Chris Brown and the late King of Pop has been ongoing for years. Artists of all calibers have shared their opinions on the subject, from R&B legends like Tank to rap icons like Fat Joe.



Chris Brown himself has weighed in on the debate. During an interview with Big Boy in 2022, Breezy said there's "no competing" with MJ.



“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said at the time. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I can't even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”



The 37-year-old singer played into the comparisons earlier this year when he released his BROWN album. Breezy made the ultimate R&B pose on his album cover, which drew comparisons to Jackson's Thriller cover.