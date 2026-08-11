During her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Kelly Clarkson experienced a wardrobe malfunction that she turned into a light-hearted lesson on positive self-talk. The incident occurred on Monday (August 8) when a gust of wind lifted her sheer top, briefly exposing her black bra. Clarkson, known for her humor and authenticity, quickly smoothed her top down and joked with the audience, saying,

"Uh-oh, there's my boobs," followed by, "They're too small, they won't come out. You're fine."

The audience responded with laughter, and Clarkson continued, "They're perfect. I just mean, they're not going anywhere." She then explained why she wanted to correct her self-deprecating joke, referencing the Lion's Gate Portal, an astrological event that symbolizes the power of personal intention. "Right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I'm like, 'Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome,'" she said, emphasizing the importance of positive self-talk.

Clarkson's residency, titled "Studio Sessions," has been running throughout the summer, with the final performances scheduled for August 14 and 15. Her show has been filled with candid moments, including discussions about her health and personal life.