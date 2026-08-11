Watch: Travis Barker Confirms Blink-182 Are Recording New Album

By Will Mendelson

August 11, 2026

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blink-182 fans, you're sure to be "feeling this" news.

The rock band's drummer, Travis Barker, revealed that the "Feeling This" hitmaking group is already working on their next album during a recent appearance on The New York Times’ podcast, Popcast.

While talking about his latest projects — including producing and playing drums on a new Alkaline Trio album — the host asked Barber about what else he has in the works.

“I’m starting a couple of other projects, like producing projects, working on the next blink album,” the rocker admitted.

When asked to clarify whether the band would be working on the album this year or in 2027, Barker revealed, “Working on the blink album this year.”

The project will mark the group's10th studio album and follow their 2023 LP, One More Time…, which reunited Barker with founding guitarist and singer Tom DeLonge following his eight-year absence from the band.

Watch the interview below.

blink-182
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