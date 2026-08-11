ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Battling ‘Serious’ Health Issues: Report

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is facing a health setback that has forced him to step away from the band’s current tour.

Beard, 75, is dealing with “serious health issues,” per TMZ. The iconic rock band canceled their Aug. 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles due to what the band described at the time as "unforeseen personnel matters."

The canceled show was set to launch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s summer headlining tour. Replacement drummer Michael Monahan has been filling in for Beard and is expected to continue performing with the group, per the outlet.

This isn’t the first time Beard has taken a break from the band. The longtime drummer stepped away from the group in 2025 while dealing with foot and ankle problems. Drum tech John Douglas and Monahan filled in during his absence before Beard returned to the stage in September 2025.

ZZ Top's current lineup includes Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and bassist Elwood Francis, who joined the band following the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021.

The rockers are currently hitting the road on "The Big One" tour, with their upcoming concerts still going on as planned.