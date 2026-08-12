16 Prisoners Hospitalized After Lightning Strike At Correctional Facility

Sixteen people incarcerated at the Grafton Correctional Institution in Ohio were hospitalized after a lightning strike hit the facility as individuals were returning from their evening meal on Tuesday (August 11) evening. The incident occurred about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland, while those inside the prison were moving between buildings during a severe thunderstorm, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Authorities initially reported that eight people were injured, but later updated the number to 16. All 16 were taken to outside hospitals for treatment, with one person airlifted due to the seriousness of their condition. As of Wednesday morning, nine of the injured had returned to the Grafton Correctional Institution. Seven remained hospitalized—one in serious condition and six in stable, non-life-threatening condition. No deaths or staff injuries were reported.

The lightning strike came as severe thunderstorms swept through the region. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northwest and north-central Ohio through about 8 p.m. Tuesday, warning of wind gusts over 60 mph. The storms caused widespread power outages, with more than 7,000 customers in Lorain County affected earlier in the week.

In a public statement, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction extended gratitude to staff and first responders for their swift action and said it is continuing to monitor the situation.

The department has not released further details about the ongoing assessment but stated that no staff members were hurt and no deaths have been reported.