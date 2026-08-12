Bun B Presents Don Toliver With His Own Day In Houston

"Don, it is my pleasure and my honor in front of a sold-out hometown crowd right here in our city," he continued. "On behalf of Mayor John Whitmire, I want to let everybody here know that tonight, August 11, is Don Toliver Day."



Don Toliver has been on a phenomenal run since he dropped his OCTANE album earlier this year. His fifth studio album debuted at No. 1 and racked up 162,000 equivalent album units with 31,000 pure album sales. The "Body" rapper announced his "OCTANE Tour" in February with openers SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B. Soon after he wrapped up the first leg of the tour, Toliver teased his next LP NITROUS and announced the dates for the second of his "OCTANE Tour" a.k.a. the "NITROUS Tour."



The "NITROUS Tour" kicked off at the beginning of August in Sacramento, Calif. Toliver will hit up several major cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe until he wraps up in London on November 23.