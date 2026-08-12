California Wildfire Threatens Big Sur Homes

A massive wildfire known as the Timber Fire is threatening hundreds of homes and businesses in Big Sur, California. Since igniting on Saturday night, the fire has scorched nearly 3,000 acres and remains only 5% contained. Over 500 structures are at risk as firefighters work tirelessly to prevent the blaze from spreading to Highway 101 during the busy tourist season.

The fire, which started in the Los Padres National Forest, has prompted evacuation orders for several zones, including the Ventana Inn area. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for zones MRY-F023, MRY-F025, MRY-F026, MRY-F027, and part of MRY-F028 A, with warnings for additional zones. Residents in evacuation order zones are urged to leave immediately, while those in warning zones should prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Cal Fire reports that 904 firefighters, supported by 36 engines, 26 hand crews, and various aircraft, are battling the blaze. The fire is primarily burning along the ground through grass, brush, and oak woodland, with efforts focused on building containment lines and preventing the fire from crossing Highway 1. A marine layer has limited the fire's expansion at higher elevations, but conditions remain challenging due to steep and rugged terrain.

Highway 1 is closed to nonresidents from Point Sur Lighthouse to Vista Point, and visitors are advised to avoid the area. Evacuees can find shelter at Carmel Middle School, where the American Red Cross and Monterey County are providing essential supplies and support. Hotels in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties are offering special rates for those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the Timber Fire is still under investigation, and officials continue to monitor air quality in the region. The Monterey Bay Air Resources District provides updates on air quality through its wildfire smoke sensor network. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local media and emergency services.