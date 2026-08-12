"We rented out a spot, No Name Studios," Bino told POW MAG's Jeff Weiss. "We stayed there for 90 days. Slept there, showered there. We ain't leave that b***h. We was just making everything in there."



Nipsey Hussle's estate and Bino Rideaux first announced the plans for their joint album last year. Nip's brother, Blacc Sam, explained that the album was about 80 percent finished before the Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down in front of his store in 2019.



“So the team kind of came in, got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up," Sam told Billboard. "It sounds amazing. The team is real excited."



Bino and the late rapper's family released the album's first single, "Reckless," earlier this year and followed up with "Sacrifices" and "I Just Wanna Know" in June. The final single, "All Summer" with BH, dropped last month.



Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's joint album Prolific arrives this Friday, August 14. Watch Bino talk about making the album below.