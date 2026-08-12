Colombia Quake Death Toll Tops 250

Rescue efforts are ongoing in Colombia following a devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck on Monday (August 10). The quake has resulted in over 250 deaths, making it the most powerful to hit the country in decades. The earthquake caused widespread destruction, damaging apartment blocks, homes, schools, and health centers across the nation. Nearly 100 aftershocks have been recorded since the initial quake.

President Abelardo De La Espriella has declared a national disaster and announced a three-month economic relief measure for the coffee-growing region of Risaralda, where many were affected. The relief includes waiving public service payments and providing financial support for temporary housing. The U.S. has allocated more than $15 million for emergency shelter, food, and damage assessments.

Rescue crews, aided by volunteers, are working tirelessly to find survivors. In Pereira, a CNN crew witnessed rescue teams forming human chains to pull people from the rubble. In Cali, dramatic footage captured the rescue of a baby from a collapsed building. As reported by CNN, the baby's rescue was a collaborative effort by locals who lifted heavy debris to save lives.

The quake has severely impacted infrastructure, with six airports closed and electricity, water, and phone services disrupted in several areas. The Colombian Geological Service warns of potential landslides and flooding due to the quake's aftershocks.

International aid is pouring in, with Mexico preparing to send specialized rescue troops and humanitarian aid. Direct Relief is coordinating medical supplies to address immediate health needs in the region.

As the search for survivors continues, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, with officials estimating that it may take days to assess. The earthquake poses a significant challenge for President De La Espriella, who is newly in office and facing his first major crisis.