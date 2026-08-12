Cyclosporiasis Cases Top 24,000 As Nationwide Outbreak Slows

More than 24,000 cyclosporiasis infections have been reported across the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noting that the rate of new cases appears to be slowing. The outbreak, which has now spread to at least 15 states, is linked to shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico and distributed by Taylor Farms, according to the latest CDC data released Tuesday (August 11).

At least 13,895 cases have been laboratory-confirmed, and there have been 740 hospitalizations so far, with an additional 10,455 cases suspected but not yet confirmed by lab tests. The CDC reported about 2,000 new cases over the past week, a significant decrease compared to the more than 10,000-case surge the week before. There is a known six-week lag between when people become sick and when their cases are reported, so the final numbers may continue to grow in coming weeks. Those affected range in age from one to 98 years old, according to CDC data.

The outbreak was initially traced to shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in nine states, but subsequent investigations found the contaminated lettuce was also distributed to other food services, retail stores, and restaurants. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that "the true number of sick people in this multistate outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."

Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and North Carolina have recently joined the list of affected states.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation and update guidance as more information becomes available.