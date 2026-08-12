Demi Lovato Reflects On First Year Of Marriage: 'Never Been So Happy'

Demi Lovato is still in wedded bliss more than one year after marrying husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer spoke with People at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Monday (August 10) and shared some insight into what she has learned throughout their first year of marriage. One major takeaway is how necessary communication is for strengthening their connection, with Lovato noting it is the "biggest and most important thing in a relationship."

"When you're able to communicate with each other what you need, what you want, it creates a safe space for the two of you to share your feelings with one another," Lovato said, adding, "My love for Jordan grows every single day, and I've never been so happy in my life. So I think communication is a big part of that."

Lovato and Jutes tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in California on May 25, 2025. For their first wedding anniversary, the "Confident" hitmaker shared a loving Instagram tribute to life with her "favorite human."

"365 days ago i stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn't possible to love you anymore than i already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow i love u even more than that," she wrote. "this has been the best year of my life.