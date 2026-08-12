Ex-Wife Sues Rep. Max Miller Over Child's Photo

Emily Moreno, the ex-wife of U.S. Representative Max Miller, has filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Republican, accusing him of publishing a naked photo of their daughter online. Moreno alleges that Miller placed the photo in a Dropbox folder, which he then shared on the social media platform X. The image was reportedly accessed by over 400,000 people before it was removed.

The controversy began when Miller's attorney, Aaron Minc, took responsibility for the incident, calling it "completely unintentional and a mistake." Minc stated he was solely responsible for assembling and reviewing the files. Despite the apology, Moreno's legal team claims the photo could be considered "Child Sexual Abuse Material" and is seeking $150,000 in damages for each instance the image was accessed or downloaded.

This lawsuit adds to the ongoing legal battle between Miller and Moreno, who is the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. The case has attracted significant attention due to previous allegations of domestic abuse against Miller, which he has denied. These include accusations of physical harm to both Emily Moreno and their daughter.

Miller, who is running for reelection in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, has refused to withdraw from the race despite the controversy. He is set to face Democrat Brian Poindexter in the upcoming November election. The situation has drawn criticism from Senator Moreno, who has publicly called for Miller to resign, describing him as a "danger" to his daughter.

The House Ethics Committee has announced it will investigate the claims against Miller, including potential illegal drug use. Miller has requested the investigation, asserting his innocence and intention to clear his name.