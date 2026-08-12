Falcons To Start Tua In Preseason Opener

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Friday night (August 14). Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Tagovailoa, along with other healthy starters, will play one series during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This decision comes as the Falcons continue to evaluate their quarterback options for the upcoming NFL season.

Tagovailoa, who has been gradually increasing his workload after missing the start of training camp due to back tightness, has shown improvement in recent practices. According to Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, Tagovailoa is becoming more comfortable with the team's offensive system and has been making strides in his performance. Van Pelt praised Tagovailoa's ability to navigate the pocket and make precise throws, especially in red zone situations.

Meanwhile, second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL and has not been cleared for full 11-on-11 team practices. Penix has been participating in 7-on-7 drills and is making progress in his recovery. Despite his limited participation, Van Pelt expressed confidence in Penix's development and praised his footwork and throwing ability.

While Tagovailoa will start the preseason game, Stefanski has not yet named a starting quarterback for the regular season. The competition between Tagovailoa and Penix remains open, with both players having the opportunity to showcase their skills in the coming weeks. The Falcons are taking a cautious approach, allowing time for Penix to fully recover before making a final decision.

The Falcons' first preseason game will provide an opportunity for Tagovailoa to demonstrate his command of the offense and for the team to assess their quarterback situation further. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.