Former Syrian Leader Bashar al-Assad Sentenced To Death

The former President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, has been sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court on Tuesday (August 11) for crimes committed during the nation's 14-year civil war. Assad, who was ousted from power in December 2024, fled to Russia with his family, where he has been granted asylum. The court in Damascus found him guilty of premeditated murder, torture, and crimes against humanity.

Alongside Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad and cousin Atef Najib were also sentenced to death. Maher, who commanded the elite Fourth Division of the Syrian army, also resides in Russia. Najib, the former head of political security in Deraa, was present in court and convicted for his role in the brutal crackdown on protests in 2011 that sparked the civil war. According to Al Jazeera, Najib was sentenced for murder, including the intentional killing of children under 15, and torture leading to death.

The trial marks the first conviction against Assad and his inner circle since the fall of his regime. The verdicts have been largely symbolic, as Assad and Maher remain out of reach in Russia. However, the ruling has been met with relief and celebration among many Syrians, as reported by BBC. Crowds gathered outside the Damascus courthouse, holding pictures of victims and expressing joy over the verdict.

Despite the celebrations, some human rights groups have raised concerns over the fairness of the trials. The Associated Press reported that the trials were rushed and exposed flaws in Syria's justice system. The Syria Justice and Accountability Center highlighted issues such as inadequate defense and witness testimony that failed to connect Najib to the crimes.

As Syria continues its transitional period, the new government is working to hold former regime officials accountable. However, the extradition of Assad and his brother from Russia remains uncertain, as Moscow has so far refused to comply with extradition requests.