Francesca Hong Defeated In Wisconsin Governor Race

In a surprising turn of events, Francesca Hong, the favorite to win the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor, was narrowly defeated by moderate Democrat David Crowley on Tuesday (August 11). Crowley, who is the Milwaukee County Executive, will now face Republican Tom Tiffany in the November general election.

Crowley, who had previously exited the race, re-entered with the backing of retiring Governor Tony Evers. Evers argued that Crowley offered the best chance of success in November. Crowley, who could become Wisconsin’s first Black governor, focused on economic issues and emphasized his personal story of overcoming childhood homelessness.

Hong, a democratic socialist, was aiming to become the state’s first woman and first Asian-American governor. Despite her progressive platform, her campaign faced challenges, including backlash over past social media posts.

Crowley's victory marks a significant moment for moderate Democrats, offering a counterbalance to recent progressive wins in other states. As reported by The 19th, Crowley emphasized the importance of inclusivity, stating, "This race is more than just politics. It’s about making sure that we can all have a seat at the table."

With a lead of approximately 3,000 votes, Crowley’s win highlights the divided opinions within the Democratic Party. The upcoming general election in November will be closely watched as Wisconsin remains a critical battleground state.