Garth Brooks Adds New Stop To His 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour

Country music legend Garth Brooks is bringing his 'Blame It All On My Roots' Arena Tour to Washington, D.C., with performances scheduled at the Capital One Arena on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19. This marks the fourth stop on Brooks' 2026 tour, which has already seen massive demand in cities like Indianapolis, Denver, and Chicago.

Tickets for the Washington, D.C. shows will go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. All seats are priced at $155, and there will be no presales or advance box office sales. Fans are encouraged to create or sign in to their Ticketmaster accounts ahead of time to secure tickets, as there is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

The tour, which kicks off on August 20 in Indianapolis, is a celebration of Brooks' storied career, featuring both end-stage and in-the-round seating. Brooks will revive his iconic Drum Pod stage, which was first introduced during his 1996-1998 World Tour. This innovative stage design, combined with a new 360-degree video system called "The Halo," aims to provide an immersive experience for every fan in attendance.

Brooks' return to the stage has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with over 500,000 fans in Denver alone attempting to purchase tickets. As Brooks continues to add more dates to his tour, fans can expect additional announcements in the coming weeks. The Washington, D.C. shows promise to be a highlight of the tour, bringing Brooks' greatest hits back to the nation's capital.