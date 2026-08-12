Graham And Norman Head To SC Senate Primary Runoff

NBC News projects that Senator Darline Graham and Congressman Ralph Norman will face off in a runoff election for South Carolina's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday (August 11). Neither candidate secured the required 50-percent plus one vote to win outright, leading to the runoff scheduled for August 25.

Graham, appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to fill her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate seat, is seeking to maintain her position on the November ballot for a full six-year term. Despite receiving the endorsement of President Donald Trump, Graham did not garner enough support to avoid a runoff. Her candidacy is challenged by Norman, who has consistently backed Trump's agenda in Congress.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election. Given South Carolina's Republican-leaning history, the GOP candidate is favored to win in November. Graham, the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate, has been active in her brief tenure, notably supporting a sanctions bill against Russia and Iran. She emphasized her commitment to earning votes through hard work.

Norman, a fiscal conservative, has been endorsed by GOP Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott. He aims to support Trump's "America First" agenda and address economic issues. The race has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile figures and the legacy of Lindsey Graham's long-held seat.

The outcome of the runoff will be pivotal in determining the political landscape of South Carolina, with the winner likely to play a key role in shaping national policies.