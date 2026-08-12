How You Can Win A Trip To See Sombr On His 'You Are The Reason' Tour

Sombr is hitting the road this fall for his new tour, and one lucky winner and a guest will get a chance to have the ultimate fan experience at his show in Los Angeles.

iHeartRadio and sombr are teaming up to give fans a chance to win a flyaway trip and VIP experience to see the "Homewrecker" musician in Los Angeles for his star-studded You Are The Reason tour, which kicks off this fall and features special guests Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Help and Hannah Jadagu on certain dates.

Provided by sombr and AEG, the grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles as well as two-night hotel accommodations, a $200 gift card to cover ground transportation and two tickets to see sombr at Kia Forum in Inglewood on October 11.

The winner will also get a VIP backstage experience for two, including access to one of the venue's premier hospitality spaces, a private meet-and-greet with sombr, a photo opportunity, one signed item and a personal escort to the front of the general admission crowd before the performance begins.

The sweepstakes runs Monday, August 8 through 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23. Listeners can enter once daily by clicking the contest link on participating stations on the free iHeartRadio app and entering to win and even receive bonus entries for listening to the station on iHeartRadio.

For more details and how to enter, visit iHeart.com or check out the iHeartRadio app.