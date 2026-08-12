ICE To Equip Agents With Electric Shock Gloves

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to equip Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with electric shock gloves by March 2027. These gloves, known as Generated Low Output Voltage Emitters (G.L.O.V.E.), can deliver a sharp electrical current to a suspect's skin to gain compliance during arrests. The DHS intends to spend up to $20 million on this initiative.

According to a report by The Hill, the gloves operate like a taser but with a lower voltage, emitting up to 380 volts. They are designed to be a tool for de-escalation, especially for smaller or older officers facing resistance. However, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has expressed concerns over potential misuse and abuse, warning that the hidden stun technology could lead to unchecked cruelty.

Spectrum Local News reports that the gloves are manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC and have been used in jails and police departments. The company states that the gloves should not be used as punishment or on vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women.

Despite the potential benefits cited by supporters, including faster compliance and reduced confrontation, civil rights groups remain skeptical. Jenn Rolnick Borchetta from the ACLU told The Associated Press that the public should be wary of ICE's use of force, given past incidents of misuse.

As the DHS prepares to implement this technology, the debate over its ethical implications and effectiveness continues.