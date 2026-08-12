ICE To Equip Officers With Electric Shock Gloves

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers may soon be equipped with gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to spend up to $20 million on these "conductive distraction and de-escalation devices," known as the G.L.O.V.E., by March. Manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC in Lexington, Kentucky, the gloves have been used by some jails and police departments in recent years.

The G.L.O.V.E., which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, functions as a regular pair of patrol gloves until activated by a switch. The gloves deliver a sharp pain stimulus when applied directly to the skin, which is intended to gain compliance from combative individuals. John Peters, president of the Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths, described the sensation as similar to a bee sting and noted its effectiveness in gaining compliance.

Civil rights advocates, including Jenn Rolnick Borchetta of the American Civil Liberties Union, have expressed concerns about the potential misuse of the gloves, citing ICE's history of force use with limited oversight. Borchetta questioned the necessity of such devices for civil immigration enforcement, warning that their use could harm the public.

Supporters argue that the gloves are typically used in specific situations, such as subduing violent suspects or preventing self-harm among inmates. However, the manufacturer advises against using the gloves as punishment or on vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

To ensure proper use, officers must complete a training course and be recertified every two years. Peters emphasized the importance of robust policies and training to prevent misuse. Despite these precautions, he acknowledged the potential for misuse by a small number of employees.

The DHS notice indicated that a no-bid contract for the gloves could be published soon, with distribution expected by next March. As ICE prepares to implement this new technology, the debate over its appropriateness and potential impact continues.