Jets CB Stiggers Out Of Hospital After Collapse

New York Jets cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers is recovering at home after a frightening incident during Tuesday's (August 11) practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stiggers, 24, collapsed on the field and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The team announced that he was released from the hospital just hours later, though no official cause for his collapse has been disclosed.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Stiggers was conscious and speaking before being stretchered off the field. "He was able to talk and I want to make sure I go and see him after this, just to make sure I'm good with everything," Glenn said, as reported by The Guardian.

The incident occurred during special teams drills, causing a temporary halt in practice. Players from both teams knelt in prayer, and fans applauded as Stiggers was taken away. Jets running back Breece Hall expressed the emotional impact, saying, "It was very sad, very emotional. You get on your knee and say a prayer for him and hope he's OK," according to ESPN.

Stiggers, who joined the Jets as a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, is known for his unique path to the NFL, having been drafted directly from the Canadian Football League (CFL). In his time with the Jets, he has played 29 games, making significant contributions on special teams.

The practice was marked by several altercations between the Jets and Buccaneers, but the focus quickly shifted to Stiggers' health. As reported by NFL.com, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips noted, "What's been shared to us is things are on the up and up."