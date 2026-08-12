Judge Upholds Disqualification Of Tulsa Little League Team

The disqualification of the Tulsa National Little League baseball team from the Southwest Region Tournament has been upheld, as announced by Little League International on Tuesday (August 11). The team was one win away from advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, when it was disqualified for using an ineligible player.

A temporary restraining order (TRO) was initially granted by Judge Ryan Luna of the 414th District Court, allowing Tulsa National to compete in the championship game. However, the TRO was vacated, meaning the disqualification stands. The TRO had been requested by parents of Tulsa players who wanted their children to have the opportunity to play for a spot in the World Series.

Little League International emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and regulations, stating that it relies on adult volunteers and parents to ensure a fair experience for all teams. The organization expressed hope that those involved with Tulsa National recognize their responsibility toward the children and act accordingly.

The controversy began when a protest was lodged regarding the eligibility of a player on Tulsa's team, leading to their removal from the tournament. This decision follows a similar issue with Tulsa National's softball team, which was also disqualified from its regional tournament earlier this year.

The Southwest Region Tournament will now conclude with Texas West, represented by Boerne Little League, advancing to the World Series.