Kim Kardashian Cozies Up With Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton In New Pics

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are putting the romance on display.

On Sunday (August 9), the SKIMS founder posted a photo-dump to Instagram showcasing her life recently. Amid photos with her friends and family, including three of her children with ex-husband Kanye West, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 — Kardashian shared several snaps of her and her beau cozied up, per E! News.

In one sweet pic, Kardashian snapped a mirror selfie of the couple in an elevator, Hamilton embracing her from behind, followed immediately by another mirror photo where the Formula One driver placed his hand on her waist. Another snap seemingly taken by Hamilton caught the pair smiling, Kardashian peeking over the shoulder of his fur coat.

Kardashian and Hamilton sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they were seen reportedly setting out on a romantic getaway to the U.K. and Europe and later sitting together at the Super Bowl LX. People reported in March that they were together on a spring break vacation in Tokyo with Kardashian's three youngest children.

A source told the outlet that the SKIMS founder is "intrigued" by Hamilton, who she has been friends with for years, and they have more than a "casual connection."

"He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him," the source said. "They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible."

They later shifted their romance into high gear in April by going Instagram official when Kardashian appeared in Hamilton's high-octane video of him speeding around Tokyo.