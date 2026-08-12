"Us against whoever, baby/I want this forever, baby," Aiko croons. "And I don't care what no one say 'cause it's really whatever to me."



The couple's collaboration appears on June's recent album Who Coppin. The 16-track album features other collaborations with Wallo267, DJ Fresh, Swizz Beatz, Jay Versace and Musiq Soulchild. Larry's latest solo album comes a year after he teamed up with The Alchemist for their joint album The Great Escape. Their project also has 16 tracks, including June's popular collaboration with Big Sean, "Palisades, CA."



Sean and Jhené Aiko dated for a decade and performed as the duo Twenty88. The couple previously suffered from a miscarriage, but they welcomed their first son, Noah, in 2022. Rumors about their breakup began to circulate last year, months after Aiko lost her home in the Palisades fire. Although they never officially announced their split, Aiko seemingly alluded to it on her song called "Break."



Watch Larry June and Jhené Aiko flex their new love in "California Dream" below.