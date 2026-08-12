Latest Consumer Price Index Offers A Look At Inflation

Inflation in the United States saw a slight increase from June to July, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI, a key measure of inflation, rose by 0.1% during this period, aligning with most analysts' expectations. Over the past year, inflation has decreased slightly from 3.5% to 3.4%.

The report also highlights the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices. This measure rose by 0.2%, indicating a more substantial increase compared to the overall inflation rate. The Core CPI is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as it informs decisions on interest rates.

As reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI tracks changes in the prices of a basket of goods and services, reflecting the spending habits of urban consumers. This index covers approximately 88% of the total population, including various worker categories and retirees.

The Cleveland Federal Reserve provides additional insights into inflation trends, emphasizing the importance of understanding both headline and core inflation measures. These insights help policymakers and the public gauge economic conditions and potential future trends.

The Federal Reserve, which uses the CPI as a favored tool for monetary policy decisions, will likely consider these latest figures in their ongoing assessments of economic stability and growth. For more detailed data and analysis, visit the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.