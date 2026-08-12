Latto Speaks On Rumors About 21 Savage Being Married To Another Woman
By Tony M. Centeno
August 12, 2026
Latto is breaking her silence about the ongoing rumor that 21 Savage is married to another woman.
During a recent Instagram Live session, the Atlanta artist, who just gave birth to her first child with 21, finally acknowledged the long-standing claim and emphasized that she's not involved with a married man.
“Let y'all be loud and wrong for too long," she said into the camera. "I ain't f**king no married man, b***h. You old ugly scrawny country b***h.”
“Old ass broke ass n***a. I am a boss,” she continued. “I could buy you, your wife, your girlfriend, your kids, b***h. Not a n***a. Me, the boss.”
Big Latto shuts down rumors of dating married rapper 21 Savage, blasting Charleston White as a "scrawny country bitch" after he accused her of getting a free pass for dating a married man while Claressa Shields faced backlash. She also warned White to never put "baby" and her pic.twitter.com/wwJcaJsAEd— livebitez (@livebitez) August 8, 2026
The rumor about 21 Savage's alleged wife began to spread after he started having immigration issues in 2019. After he was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), fans believed he got married to a mystery woman to become a U.S. citizen. In the seven years since the rumor first spread, no one has been able to produce a marriage license with 21's legal name on it.
Latto and 21 Savage have been together for quite some time. The two did everything possible to keep their relationship a secret, but she publicly acknowledged the "Bank Account" rapper as her boyfriend for the first time last year. They refrained from posting about each other on social media until earlier this year when Latto revealed that the couple was expecting their first child.
The Grammy-nominated artist talked about becoming a mother on songs like "Business & Personal" from her recent album Big Mama. In the music video for the album's intro, Latto browses through a pregnancy journal that contains childhood photos of her and 21. There's also a scene where her man's hand gently caresses her baby bump.