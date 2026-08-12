Latto Speaks On Rumors About 21 Savage Being Married To Another Woman

The rumor about 21 Savage's alleged wife began to spread after he started having immigration issues in 2019. After he was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), fans believed he got married to a mystery woman to become a U.S. citizen. In the seven years since the rumor first spread, no one has been able to produce a marriage license with 21's legal name on it.



Latto and 21 Savage have been together for quite some time. The two did everything possible to keep their relationship a secret, but she publicly acknowledged the "Bank Account" rapper as her boyfriend for the first time last year. They refrained from posting about each other on social media until earlier this year when Latto revealed that the couple was expecting their first child.



The Grammy-nominated artist talked about becoming a mother on songs like "Business & Personal" from her recent album Big Mama. In the music video for the album's intro, Latto browses through a pregnancy journal that contains childhood photos of her and 21. There's also a scene where her man's hand gently caresses her baby bump.