Marco Rubio Reveals His Musical Tastes During Candid Chat With Katie Miller

Secretary of State Marco Rubio opened up about his favorite music genres while sitting alongside his wife, Jeanette Rubio, during an appearance on Tuesday's (August 11) episode of The Katie Miller Podcast.

When asked what music is on his playlist right now, Rubio went on to explain his wide-ranging taste in music. He described his preference for many genres, including EDM, saying, "There’s this EDM mix of Ring of Fire. Which is really good. So I like that stuff."

However, Rubio did mention there is one genre he isn't the biggest fan of.

"So I listen to a little bit of everything except for like— I don’t hate it, OK? I’m not against it, " Rubio said. "I’m not anti-country music, but that’s not my thing. She loves it," pointing to his wife Jeanette, who responded, "I love country music."

"I think it's just very sad. Most of the songs are about, like, somebody whose wife and dog left them," he explained.

Rubio did admit, that when he's driving with his wife, she gets to pick the radio station, noting that it "violates one of the great rules of the universe," in which the driver usually chooses the station.

The discussion also included Rubio’s appreciation for rapper Tupac Shakur and his storytelling style, as well as Jeanette’s perspective on how music choices play out in their family car trips.

The episode offers listeners a rare glimpse into the personal preferences of the nation’s top diplomat, revealing the lighter side of life at the State Department. Listen to it below!