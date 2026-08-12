McIlroy To Fall Short Of PGA Tournament Minimum

By iHeartRadio

August 12, 2026

The 154th Open - Day Four
Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy is set to fall short of the PGA Tour's minimum tournament requirement for the 2026 season. Despite this, McIlroy remains confident that he will retain his PGA Tour status. The world's second-ranked golfer has been in discussions with tour commissioner Brian Rolapp about potential solutions. McIlroy plans to participate in three more PGA Tour events this season, bringing his total to 14, one shy of the required 15. He will also compete in six additional events on the DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour has granted McIlroy an exemption from the 15-event minimum due to "extenuating circumstances." This decision, which was announced by the tour, allows McIlroy to maintain his status without fulfilling the usual requirements. The exemption is unprecedented for a player of McIlroy's stature and highlights the tour's flexibility in accommodating personal challenges. According to Yahoo Sports, the decision reflects the tour's understanding of McIlroy's unique situation.

McIlroy has expressed a desire to focus more on the four major championships and the DP World Tour, which aligns with his recent schedule adjustments. He has played in nine PGA Tour events so far this year, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, and the Masters. McIlroy's agent, Sean O’Flaherty, mentioned to Zire Golf that McIlroy has no plans to relinquish his PGA Tour membership in 2027.

As McIlroy looks forward to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and other international events, his focus remains on maintaining a balanced schedule that accommodates both his professional and personal commitments. The PGA Tour's decision to grant him an exemption underscores the importance of flexibility in professional sports.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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