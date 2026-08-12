Military Helicopter Crash Near Fort Hood Kills Two, Sparks Wildfire

By iHeartRadio

August 12, 2026

POLAND-NATO-DEFENCE-DRILL
Photo: WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP / Getty Images

A deadly crash involving a Fort Hood AH-64 Apache attack helicopter killed two people and ignited a wildfire in Central Texas on Wednesday (August 12), according to officials. The helicopter went down in a field south of Salado, about 30 minutes from Fort Hood, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as emergency crews rushed to control the flames.

Authorities with the Bell County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the crash at approximately 1:34 p.m. The incident occurred off Dove Hollow Lane, where the wreckage quickly sparked a wildfire due to dry conditions. Firefighters and law enforcement worked together to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of the community.

"Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices