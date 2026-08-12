Military Helicopter Crash Near Fort Hood Kills Two, Sparks Wildfire

A deadly crash involving a Fort Hood AH-64 Apache attack helicopter killed two people and ignited a wildfire in Central Texas on Wednesday (August 12), according to officials. The helicopter went down in a field south of Salado, about 30 minutes from Fort Hood, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as emergency crews rushed to control the flames.

Authorities with the Bell County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the crash at approximately 1:34 p.m. The incident occurred off Dove Hollow Lane, where the wreckage quickly sparked a wildfire due to dry conditions. Firefighters and law enforcement worked together to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of the community.

"Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."