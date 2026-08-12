NBA Unveils Group Play Schedule For In-Season Tournament

The NBA has announced the schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup 2026, an in-season tournament featuring group play and knockout rounds. The reigning champions, the New York Knicks, will kick off the tournament on Friday, October 30, against the Philadelphia 76ers in a rematch of their season opener. The tournament will consist of 60 games in the group play phase, which will run from October 30 to November 27.

Each team will face four conference opponents during the group play stage. The tournament will culminate in the championship game on December 11 at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Prime Video, NBC, and ESPN will broadcast the games, allowing fans to follow the action closely.

The Emirates NBA Cup is part of the NBA's effort to add excitement to the regular season with a competitive in-season tournament. The tournament's final game promises to be a memorable event, with the winner being crowned at one of basketball's most iconic venues.