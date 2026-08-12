NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Shocking Medical Condition, Leaving The U.S. & More
By Tony M. Centeno
August 12, 2026
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is opening up about some major changes in his life.
The successful rap artist sat down for a revealing interview with Funny Marco on Tuesday, August 11. Marco spoke with YB from the rapper's new home in South Korea, where he relocated following his "MASA Tour." During the discussion, YoungBoy said he only has about one or two albums and a final tour left in him before he decides to leave the music industry. When asked if he would ever return to the United States, the 26-year-old rapper said, "Never in life, no."
"I used to always feel like I never had the opportunity to get away or to leave a place," he continued. "So it was like I don't have no problem with being away. It's nothing for me. Probably the most important thing is my kids, but that's what they got planes for."
Later on in their conversation, Marco asked YB if there was ever a time during his tour when he felt like it was too much. YB revealed that a doctor told him that the left side of his heart was enlarged, but he continued to perform anyways.
"A doctor told me that the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody," he revealed. "I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that."
YB says his heart is still a little swollen, which would explain why he took an extended break after the tour wrapped up last October. YoungBoy kicked off 2026 by dropping his Slime Cry album, featuring collaborations with Burna Boy and Jelly Roll. He recently shared his new single "Try So Hard" but hasn't hit the stage recently.
Listen to the entire interview below.