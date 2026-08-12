NBA YoungBoy Speaks On Shocking Medical Condition, Leaving The U.S. & More

"I used to always feel like I never had the opportunity to get away or to leave a place," he continued. "So it was like I don't have no problem with being away. It's nothing for me. Probably the most important thing is my kids, but that's what they got planes for."



Later on in their conversation, Marco asked YB if there was ever a time during his tour when he felt like it was too much. YB revealed that a doctor told him that the left side of his heart was enlarged, but he continued to perform anyways.



"A doctor told me that the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody," he revealed. "I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that."



YB says his heart is still a little swollen, which would explain why he took an extended break after the tour wrapped up last October. YoungBoy kicked off 2026 by dropping his Slime Cry album, featuring collaborations with Burna Boy and Jelly Roll. He recently shared his new single "Try So Hard" but hasn't hit the stage recently.



Listen to the entire interview below.